KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 9 a.m. Saturday, the Lee’ Summit Fire Department responded to Summit Waves regarding a chemical spill.

Pool staff reported a leak and chemical smell from the wave pool building.

Upon arrival, crews evacuated the area. The LSFD and hazardous material personnel found that 10 to 15 gallons of muriatic acid from the pool’s sanitizing system had spilled from a failed distribution line.

Crews turned off the system and were able to contain the spill.

The water park will be closed until a hazmat contractor finishes spill removal and repairs are made to the wave pool.

For more information, you can visit the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation website.