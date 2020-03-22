Lee’s Summit welding business donates 1,500 face masks to local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- From construction sites to hospitals, the call for protective gear is being answered in the metro.

A Lee’s Summit business is giving back in a major way, and St. Joseph Medical Center is on the receiving end of the donations.

Jon Lawson, the owner of Lawson Welding, is donating more than 1,500 respirator masks to the people who need it the most.

“We do all kinds of different safety projects, and our wholesaler has some, and we ordered them because we keep getting calls for face masks, and we decided we need to donate them and help everybody out,” Lawson said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, face masks are becoming impossible to find. Hospitals around the globe have been asking for mask donations.

While a hospital representative at St. Joseph Medical Center said their location is not currently experiencing a shortage, they are grateful that community members from all over are stepping up.

“It shows a lot for humanity that people are not worried about themselves. They are worried about everyone else. They are worried about the people who are going to take care of them if they get sick,” Surgical Tech Lauren Williamson said. “The more we can protect ourselves, the more we can keep everybody else from getting it as well.”

Lawson said he is fortunate to be in this position to help.

“I’m grateful, we are in this position to help everybody out. It’s really a good thing for everybody and helping out with COVID-19."

He said he is hoping other companies will do the same.