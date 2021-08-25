Lee’s Summit woman among first round of Missouri vaccine incentive winners

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The first round of winners of Missouri’s vaccine lottery winners was announced Wednesday.

The list includes a couple dozen people from the Kansas City metro, including a Lee’s Summit woman.

One-hundred-sixty adults and 20 children announced as the initial winners of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery Wednesday. But most found out last week, giving the state time to verify their vaccine status first.

Hillary Shields is a Lee’s Summit councilwoman who proudly posted her vaccine status.

“Answered a random number and it was like ‘congratulations you won’ and I was like sure I did. It was one of those recorded call I thought it was spam but I got the follow up email and confirmed everything,” Shields said.

“I got the first shot way back in January so I wasn’t thinking about lotteries or anything,” she said. “I was just really excited to get it. I’ve got some autoimmune issues so for me it was a really big deal we spent a year not going out not seeing friends, not seeing family.”

Wednesday’s winners were evenly split between already vaccinated and newly vaccinated since the contest was announced. So people in the group just getting the vaccine, the odds of winning were nearly 20 times better out of the 500,000 entries.

Shields said she hopes more people will get the vaccine and take a shot at winning.

“If me going out there saying I got it and am fine and I feel great and I got $10,000. If that will convince one more person to get it then I’m very excited to be here and talking to you.”

Nine-hundred people will win as the drawings continue through October. The next one is Friday but you need to hurry if you want to be eligible the deadline is Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. If you didn’t win in the first round, don’t worry, you are automatically re-entered in those future drawings.