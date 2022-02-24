LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Earlier this month FOX4 told you about a Lee’s Summit woman who was going through a moving nightmare. The company she hired wasn’t who she thought they were.

For nearly five months Patty Norenberg has lived without her belongings including her husband and son’s ashes. FOX4 stepped up to help and now her home is anything but empty.

“They turned what was supposed to be a good thing into a nightmare,” Norenburg said.

In October, Norenburg moved from Oregon to Lee’s Summit. She wanted to be closer to her son’s family and grandkids.

Norenburg signed up for her move with a company called Mayflower Relocation Services which is based out of Florida. She thought it was the well-known Mayflower company, but it wasn’t.

“These kind of companies are taking advantage of people,” Norenburg said.

Mayflower Relocation Services hired a third-party company, Neville and Son, which is also based out of Florida. As the move kept getting closer Norenburg says they kept raising the price. They moved her stuff out of her Oregon home but it didn’t make it to Missouri until her lawyer and FOX4 got involved.

“I know between the attorney and you putting it on the news is the only thing that prompted them to do it otherwise it would probably be sitting in oblivion somewhere,” Norenburg said.

They finally delivered her belongings, including her collection of porcelain unicorns, on February 15.

Her son, Sean Castle, is glad his mother fan now enjoy her home.

“Nobody should ever have to go through something like that. It’s thrilling we have all the stuff back but what the companies put her through is unacceptable,” Castle said.

They would like to see laws changed, especially in the state of Florida, to keep this from happening to others.

For now, Norenburg can focus on being grandma and know her husband and son’s ashes are nearby.

“He knew how important he and my son were to me. They were my life. A little piece of me died when they did,” Norenburg said. “Now they’re here.”

If you have experienced issues with Mayflower Relocation Services or Neville and Son and are in the Kansas City Metro please reach out to reporter Sherae Honeycutt at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com to see if FOX4 can help.

