Lee’s Summit woman wins $25,000 a year for life playing Missouri Lottery

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit woman is a whole lot richer, thanks to the Missouri Lottery.

Winifred Bryant will receive $25,000 a year for life after winning the Lucky for Life prize from the Missouri Lottery.

Bryant purchased the winning ticket at the QuikTrip at 120 S.W. 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit for the Dec. 28 drawing.

When she realized she held a winning ticket, Bryant actually thought she’d won a $25,000 prize. Then, Missouri Lottery staff members told her it was $25,000 a year for life.

“I was like, ‘What?’” Bryant said. “There was just a lot of excitement, a lot of dancing!” she said. “So fun! It was very exciting!”

Bryant’s winning numbers were 6, 9, 11, 15 and 29 with a lucky Ball of 14.

