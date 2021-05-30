Legal substance that looks like weed, smells like weed but isn’t weed flying off Kansas CBD store shelves

WICHITA, Kan. — Delta-9 is what we all know as marijuana and it’s obviously illegal here in Kansas. The only molecular difference between legal Delta-8 and illegal Delta-9 is their chromosome structure and their potency.

“It’s about 50 to 75 percent weaker than the normal stuff, so you don’t get high but you get all of the benefits that THC offers you,” said Lucas Fitch, the manager at CBD Plus in Wichita.

Delta-8 — it’s been making an impact across the country including on store shelves in Wichita.

“It’s slowly taking over the market,” explained Fitch. “Which I mean, I don’t blame people, because it is a lot stronger and better than what CBD is.”

A legal substance that looks like weed smells like weed, but isn’t weed can be a tough job for law enforcement.

“That industry, in general, has some very scientific pieces to it that make difficulties for law enforcement and enforcing the law,” said Col. Brian White with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

But Fitch says there is an answer to that, “Everything we sell across the counter is properly labeled, packaged, and represented so any law enforcement agency would know exactly where and what they have.”

Col. White says the concern for law enforcement is also the limited research on Delta-8, “It’s a fairly new product and the medical industry really hasn’t vetted it and there are some concerns.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android