Legendary metro basketball coach Jack Bush, wife die just days apart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legendary metro basketball coach Jack Bush passed away Nov. 20 and his wife of 73 years, Marcheita Bush, has now joined him.

Marcheita Bush, 96, died Wednesday morning.

It’s an update to a story FOX4 brought you earlier this week when loved ones and former players came together to honor Jack Bush, who amassed nearly 800 wins in his high school coaching career.

About two dozen people said goodbye with a balloon release at Central High School, where he coached for 33 years.

“It does your heart good,” said his son, Jack Bush, Jr. “Dad touched a lot of people’s lives.”

On the court, Bush is remembered as the ‘Dean of High School Basketball’ and a Missouri sports hall of fame inductee.

Jack and Marcheita Bush

He coached at R.T Coles Vocational School, and later, Manual High School.

But, at Central, he led the team to a dozen final four appearances in the state tournament and a state title in 1979.

Still, former players say it’s what he meant to them off the court that means even more than the titles and accolades amassed in a 52-year career.

“He was always there for everyone, one of the most popular coaches ever to coach in Missouri,” said former player Darryl Bush.

“He was a legend, man,” added former player Thomas Jenkins. “He was the person that was a father figure, because my father worked two jobs. So, Bush was always there and he had me under his wing, and I played my heart out for him.

Coach Bush retired in 2001. He passed away November 20 at the age of 96.

A public visitation will be held from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at Watkins Heritage Chapel 4000 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. in Kansas City.

A private funeral for Jack and and Marcheita Sunday, Dec. 7.