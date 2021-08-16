Legendary woman’s soccer player announces retirement from sport

KASHIMA, JAPAN – JULY 27: Carli Lloyd #10 of Team United States looks on during the Women’s Football Group G match between United States and Australia on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

(WCMH) – The United States women’s national soccer team posted on Twitter that player Carli Lloyd, 39, will be retiring from the team.

The tweet read, “A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸 🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC.”

A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 16, 2021

The organization added a U.S. flag and goat emoji, which stands for the greatest-of-all-time, honoring Llyod’s remarkable ability in the sport.

Most recently she won a bronze medal with team members at the Tokyo Olympics. But her decorated career spanned decades.

An article on the National Women’s Soccer League website quoted a statement from Lloyd on her retirement.

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special,” said Lloyd. “We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

The site also noted her longevity in the sport, writing that Lloyd’s “ability to play at the highest levels into her late 30s has been unprecedented.”