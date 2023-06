LENEXA, Kan. — People planning on a pool day in Lenexa may have to make other plans to beat the heat.

The city closed Ad Astra Pool Thursday morning because of a nearby water main break.

The closure means swim team practice for the Lenexa Lazers is canceled and outdoor swimming lessons have been relocated or rescheduled.

The city said the pool is expected to be closed through Friday.

Traffic will need to follow the detour from 83rd Street to Lackman Road to 79th Street.