Lenexa announces plans to open public swimming pools this summer, with COVID-19 protocols

LENEXA, Kan. — A Johnson County community is ready to dive into some summer fun. Lenexa announced it will open all three of its outdoor swimming pools in just a few weeks.

Each pool will operate with specific COVID-19 safety precautions, including 50 percent capacity and visitors need to bring their own folding chair to use.

Indian Trails Aquatic Center will be the first pool in Lenexa to open, and the one that will have the longest season. The city plans to open the pool May 29 and close it September 6, 2021. This location will close early on July 4.

Ad Astra pool is located near 83rd Street and Maurer Road, It’s expected to be open from June 5 through August 1, 2021. Specific hours for lap swimming and open swimming can be found online.

Flat Rock Creek pool is near 103rd Street and Pflumm Road. This location is expected to be open from June 12 through August 1, 2021. There are daily hours for open swimming, plus dedicated times for lap swimming and for children five and younger.

Season passes are only available to people living in Lenexa, but day passes are available to anyone who wants one, until capacity is reached.

Concessions will be sold at all three swimming pools this summer.