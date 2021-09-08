Lenexa approves new rules for alcohol consumption near Public Market

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday updating guidelines for when and where residents can consume alcohol during community events.

In 2017, the city approved an ordinance establishing the Lenexa Public Market Common Consumption Area (Public Market CCA) at 8750 Penrose Lane. Establishing a CCA allows people to buy and consume alcohol in specific indoor and outdoor spaces.

The latest ordinance updates the CCA boundaries to cover the Lenexa civics campus between Penrose Lane and Winchester Street, and 87th Street Parkway through a single-car length of the first floor of the parking garage on the civics campus. The consumption area excludes the Johnson County Library and Lenexa Rec Center.

The ordinance extends consumption hours to be in line with new state regulations. Within the CCA, alcohol can only be purchased or consumed between 6 a.m. and midnight.

Residents cannot purchase alcohol outside of the CCA and bring it into the designated area without prior written approval from the city manager.