Rendering of the Lenexa Justice Center. Image provided by the City of Lenexa.

LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa is one step closer to breaking ground on a new facility to house municipal courts and city police.

Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council approved a rezoning request and preliminary plans for the construction of the Lenexa Justice Center.

The new center will be located near the southwest corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Road, roughly four miles west of the existing public safety complex. The city intends to build a 52,695 square-foot police station and court building, and a 23,350 square-foot police training facility on the 36-acre lot.

Once the project is complete, the Lenexa Police Department and municipal court will move from its current location at West 87th Street and Monrovia to the new justice center.

In December, city council increased the project budget by about $8 million to keep up with the rising cost of construction materials. JE Dunn was awarded a contract for the construction of the new justice center. The city plans to break ground on the $73 million project later this fall.

The new building is anticipated to be operational by early 2024. Day-to-day operations will continue out of the existing public safety complex until the new justice center is complete.