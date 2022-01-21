Lenexa approves Vista Village development off Prairie Star Parkway

Vista Village

A $120 million mixed-use project will continue Lenexa’s plans to open the city in a 225-acre area at Ridgeview Road and Prairie Star Parkway, creating a western gateway to the metro area.

The Lenexa City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve Olathe-based West Star Development’s revised site plan for Vista Village, a 46-acre mixed-use development at the southeast corner of Prairie Star and Ridgeview.

Formerly known as Jayhawk Ridge, the project includes seven retail buildings, 119 townhomes and a five-story, 207-unit condominium property within three miles of big employers such as Meritex, Terracon and Kiewit, among others.

In 2019, the city approved a plan that included potential office, commercial, business park or light industrial for the property.

In July 2020, the developer won City Council approval for Vista Village’s 25-acre community improvement district, through which the city will reimburse West Star using the 1% sales tax levy generated by those properties during the CID’s 22-year lifespan.

