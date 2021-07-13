Lenexa bank robbery suspect used mask, face covering to hide ID during crime

LENEXA, Kan. — The FBI is searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank, but agents said he didn’t get away with any cash.

The attempted robbery happened at the Bank of America branch near West 77th Street and Quivira Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance pictures from inside the bank showed the suspect in various degrees of disguise, a full mask, face covering around his neck, and a ball cap.

Source: FBI

The FBI said the man is white, around 5-foot-9, with a thin build.

Agents said the man walked into the bank, gave the teller a demanding note, but ran away before the teller gave him any money. The FBI said the suspect never showed a weapon.