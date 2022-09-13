LENEXA, Kan. — Years of planning will take a ceremonial step forward in Lenexa Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders will break ground on Lenexa’s new Justice Center at Britton Street and Prairie Star Parkway. A public ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 4:30 p.m.

The new building will be larger and house the Lenexa Police Department, Municipal Court, and dispatchers. It will also include upgraded security and areas for training and evidence storage.

Some departments will continue to operate out of the current Public Safety Complex until the new justice center opens.

The city decided to move forward with this project in early 2020, after a study revealed it would be too problematic to renovate the current building.

The roof and AC need to be replaced, and many of the floors are sloping as they have sunk over time.

In January of 2020, the City Council decided to build new – and then the pandemic hit. That set this project back by many months.

The new center is expected to cost $73 million and open in Spring 2024.

