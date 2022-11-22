LENEXA, Kan. — Limitless Brewing will soon open the doors of their new facility in Lenexa.

After receiving city approval to build the new brewery, Limitless Brewing’s grand opening is set for Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. at 9500 Dice Lane.

The brewery’s current location 9765 Widmer Road will close on December 2, but the owners hope to keep the same community feel at the new location.

Our tagline is ‘Beer-centered, community-focused,’ because we really want to be a part of the community, not just a business in it. Limitless Brewing

During the grand opening, Limitless Brewing will have a full barbecue menu available.

