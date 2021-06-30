Lenexa Commission approves revision plan for The Yard near 87th and Renner

LENEXA, Kan. —A fresh design for new development in downtown Lenexa could soon bring new apartments, restaurants and office space to the City Center neighborhood.

The Lenexa Planning Commission has approved a new site plan for The Yard near 87th Street and Renner Boulevard.

The city approved a final plan for The Yard in August of 2018, and later approved revisions to the site plan in June of 2019.

Current proposed site plan (left) compared to what was approved in June of 2019.

Under the latest proposal, a two level, 15,000 square foot building will be constructed for restaurant space and will feature a 2,000 square foot rooftop patio. The ground level patio space would be approximately 8,560 square feet. The previous design included pickleball courts and space for cornhole. The updated proposal does not include a designated space for yard games.

The new site plan scales back proposed office space from roughly 34,000 square feet to 24,596 square feet. The office space will sit on top of two levels of parking that contain 109 parking spaces.

Developers plan to modify the streetscape to include angle parking and additional parallel parking on the north side of the property. The proposal includes 19 head-in parking stalls and 47 angled and parallel parking stalls for a total of 175 parking spaces.

The Lenexa City Council will vote on the final site plan during the regular council meeting on July 20.