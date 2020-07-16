Lenexa company piloting touchless temperature screening system at local businesses

LENEXA, Kan. — Touchless body temperature screenings may soon be the norm at public places around the metro.

Lenexa-based business Digital Ally is already in the process of piloting the device, called the “Thermovu.”

“It is a lot more efficient, and also it gives my stylist a lot more comfort knowing that the customer coming in doesn’t have a temperature before coming in we knew we didn’t have them,” said Leah Wells, owner of Oomph Salon in Leawood.

Wells’ business is one of the select groups, including North Kansas City Hospital and 7th Street Casino, testing the product.

The screenings help ensure employees and customers in close quarters aren’t contagious with fevers.

It’s geared toward locations with large crowds, like churches, schools, hospitals and sporting events.

“It can check approximately 30 people a minute. So if you are keeping a little bit of social distancing that’s quick enough to get people in and out,” Digital Ally CEO Stan Ross said.

The company said it’s currently in talks with a number of school districts around the metro and various cities on both sides of the state line interested in the product.

“The demand had been overwhelming trying to get them built, all the software in them, and ready to go out the door has been a real challenge,” Ross said. “We are doing a good job keeping up with the demand.”

Ross said the device could be a step toward making people feel more comfortable amid the pandemic.