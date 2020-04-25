Lenexa company shifts assembly line to face shields, keeping employees on the job

LENEXA, Kan. — In the light of COVID-19’s spread, businesses are forced to adapt or face an uncertain future.

One Johnson County firm shifted from merely making money to making essential goods, ones that can keep people alive and keep employees on the job.

Under normal pretenses, Lenexa-based Novation IQ specializes in foam, lamination and fabrication. The company’s assembly line can make nearly anything with foam or thin sheets of transparent plastic, including swimming pool toys and the cushion inside N95 protective face masks.

However, when stay-at-home orders became the norm, Novation IQ shifted gears to create plastic protective face shields meant for workers on the front lines.

“I had a vacant press, so we got together, and over the last two-and-a-half weeks, for that customer alone, we’ve made a little less than 200,000 shields for them,” said Mike Peterson, Novation IQ’s director of manufacturing.

Peterson said the company gave away the first few thousand shields they made, mostly via kindheartedness, but also to get feedback on the design of the shields.

Novation IQ already had the ingredients since it used them to create other products. Peterson said the company chose to make face shields because it would make a strong impact right away.

Keith Illig, Novation IQ’s chief operating officer, said a master plan was also at work — one meant to keep employees on the job rather than being furloughed.

Making protective shields enabled the company’s assembly line workers to be declared essential. Peterson said that allowed Novation IQ to retain 40 percent of its workforce, rather than sending everyone home.

“Whether it’s our community or other communities that are in need of these products, we’re happy to see them have enough of it to keep other people safe,” Illig said.

“Sad to say, there are a lot of companies that may not make it through this — a lot of small mom-and-pop shops. We’re fortunate. We’ll come out,” Peterson said.