LENEXA, Kan. — Day-to-day operations for the Lenexa Cemetery near 87th St. and Pflumm Road could soon fall to the city.

During a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday the city council reviewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Lenexa Cemetery Association (LCA).

The nonprofit is requesting the city take over responsibility for the cemetery at 8805 Pflumm Road. Since 1872, LCA has owned and maintained the four-acre cemetery, but a lack of volunteers has LCA officials concerned about the organization’s ability to maintain the cemetery on a long-term basis.

The draft MOU outlines the proposed process that the city would take over maintenance of the cemetery and operation of the roughly 2,000 burial plots on the site.

According to city records, there are about 700 plots within the cemetery that have been sold, but are not occupied and roughly 321 unsold plots. With an average of 10 burials a year, it’s estimated to take roughly 27 years before all the plots within the cemetery are sold.

If the acquisition is approved the Lenexa Parks and Recreation Department will add the cemetery to its mowing plan and take over plot sales. Burial services will continue to be contracted as a fee‐for‐service to individuals wanting to be buried at the Lenexa Cemetery.

City staff anticipate contracting with local providers for services like grave digging and headstone/monument placement.

No formal action was taken Tuesday night. The city council is scheduled to vote on the MOU in June. If approved, the city is expected to close on the property and assume cemetery operations in December.