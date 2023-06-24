LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa couple has their Pride display vandalized outside of their home. Now they say they’re scared but they won’t back down.

Overstedt-Naster and her wife say they are afraid asking the question why – why would someone do this to them?

“That you would destroy my things just because of what they symbolize is really disturbing,” Judy Overstedt-Naster said. “It was scary.”

The wall right outside their door is often decorated, depending on the time of year. With June being Pride month and both of them being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, they wanted to celebrate who they are.

“This year we found some really cool decorations at a little store. So the display was going to be even a little bigger than usual,” She said.

But this show of pride for who they are and support for a community they are apart of was trampled on Friday.

“Our maintenance man knocked on the door kind of feverishly I opened the door when I knew it was him and he said ‘are you guys OK? Did you take this stuff down?”‘ she said.

It’s when she stepped in the hallway she realized what had just happened.

“Our welcome mat was gone, our Pride flags our banners, the fans just nothing but tacks and nails. We felt violated and we’ve lived here for almost eight years and we have never felt unsafe and suddenly I felt unsafe,” Judy said.

Her pride decorations found here scattered throughout her apartment complex.

“It’s scary because all I do is live my life. I’m lucky to be married to the person I love most in the world and all we have ever wanted to do is just be, that’s it,” she said.

While she admits she was phased by the incident, she has no intentions of backing down. In fact she says because of this she will be more active, fighting for the rights she deserves.

“Making me scared has also really ticked me off,” she said.

Naster and her wife have filed a police report and right now this remains an open investigation.