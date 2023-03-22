Unlike traditional golf, most disc golf courses are free to use, making it easy for people to begin playing.

LENEXA, Kan. — With spring now in full swing the City of Lenexa is unveiling a new park amenity intended to get more people outdoors.

On Saturday, April 1 the city will debut two new community disc golf courses at Black Hoof Park (9053 Monticello Rd).

The park will now feature a championship-level, 18-hole course and 9-hole course. The 18-hole course stretches across roughly 10,000 feet of terrain and features multiple teepads and basket locations on most holes. The shorter 9-hole course is designed to be more accessible for beginners and families still learning the sport.

“We believe this will be a premier destination for disc golf in the Kansas City area,” Lenexa Parks and Recreation Director Logan Wagler said in a release. “The championship style 18-hole course will draw skilled players from around the region and the shorter 9-hole course will be a fun outing for families and outdoor enthusiasts.”

The Kansas Flying Disc Association (KFDA) and top executives from the Lenexa-based firm Henderson Engineers provided financial support for the construction of the course.

“The Kansas Flying Disc Association is especially excited to be a part of the 9-hole beginner/family course since our vision is to help grow the sport,” Rich Smith, president-emeritus at Henderson Engineers and founder of the Kansas Flying Disc Association, said in a release. “It’s an excellent way to introduce people to disc golf in a non-intimidating environment and get them out in a beautiful park setting with friends and family.”

To support the new courses the city has built a new parking lot near the Oak Shelter off the 89th St. entrance into Black Hoof Park. The city will host free opening day event where residents can learn the rules of disc golf, participate in a disc golf tournament, watch a long-drive competition and play mini-games.