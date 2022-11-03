LENEXA, Kan. —Students enrolled in the Shawnee Mission School District’s Blue Eagle program will soon have a new tool to train with.

Tuesday the Lenexa City Council approved a plan to donate a decommissioned fire truck to the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD).

In 2021, the Lenexa Fire Department decommissioned a Class A fire truck with a 75-foot aerial ladder. The truck was taken out of service due to a crack in the vehicle frame that was later deemed unrepairable based on emergency response vehicle standards.

In its current state the truck is no longer useful to the fire department and will be donated to the SMSD Blue Eagle program. The Blue Eagle program provides students with a hands-on introduction to potential careers as fire fighters, law enforcement agents and EMS.

The Blue Eagle program does not currently have a fire truck with a ladder.

Because the fire truck cannot be repaired for use as an emergency response vehicle, the school will not use the donated truck on roadways. Instead the truck will be used for training students on the operation and use of an aerial ladder.