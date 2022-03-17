KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This St. Patrick’s Day hits different for one Lenexa family. It’s been more than two decades since their loved one died suddenly at just 5 years old. Now, that family is encouraging others to think about organ donation after the unimaginable happened.

It’s usually green beer, clovers and top hats, but this St. Patrick’s Day the Boeh family is celebrating with a balloon release and a few of Hillary Boeh’s favorite things.

It marks 25 years since Hillary died.

“Hillary would be very similar to us, I can imagine, maybe a little more sassy,” Sister Candace Boeh said.

“Of course, we would do anything for her to still be here. it’s sometimes hard to imagine there being three of us,” Sister Alexis Boeh said.

The triplets were in a car crash when they were five.

Hillary suffered a head injury and passed away, but some of her organs lived on.

“If you think of the saying, silver lining, that truly was the silver lining in Hillary’s death, was organ donation,” Mom Kelly Boeh said. “It was really the only good thing to come from it.”

Boeh said Hillary donated both kidneys, a liver and two heart valves — all of which went to kids.

“Having that comfort that knowing in a really difficult time for us, we were able to step out of our grief for just a few minutes,” Boeh said, “and say “yes”, so that somebody else could live, it does us good.”

Boeh travels to schools across the Kansas City metro, like Hogan Prep Academy, talking with students about organ donation.

“Right now, we have 120,000 people waiting for organ donation,” Boeh said to a class.

Boeh is a classroom educator with Gift of Life.

They encourage students to talk with parents about becoming an organ donor. A question many will be asked, while securing a driver’s license.

“Good things can come out of unfortunate situations,” Alexis said, “and the more we share, the more we have.”

After a tragedy, donation offered the Boehs healing.

A child named “Nora” survived after receiving Hillary’s liver. Now 25 years later, Nora has two kids and a loving husband.

“It is truly special,” Candace said. “I think they are able to see Hillary through Nora.”

A celebration that Hillary’s gift of life keeps giving.

If you would like to know more about the nonprofit, Gift of Life click here.