LENEXA, Kan. — With new fresh seasonal produce, meat, eggs, flowers, and many more, the Lenexa Farmers announced it’s returning for the sixth season.

The grand opening for the season is set for April 29.

The outdoor Lenexa Farmers Market will operate on Saturdays from April 29–Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to noon, and Tuesdays from May 30–Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Throughout the year, shoppers will enjoy small acoustic music performances, featured artists selling their work, educational demonstrations, and activities for children and adults.

The Market is located under a covered walkway on the ground level of the parking garage on Lenexa’s civic campus at 87th Street Parkway and Winchester Street, west of Interstate 435. Free parking is available on the upper levels of the garage, and bicycle racks are nearby.

Opening day activities and entertainment will be offered to start with children’s activities yard games mini golf holes starting at 8 a.m.

All ages will be invited to the Master Plan Open House and the Lenexa Recreation Center in the lobby.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Gypsy Fingers will wrap up the entertainment activities with a performance.