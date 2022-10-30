LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa home has partnered with Harvesters in order to help “scare off” hunger.

Greystone’s Ghostly Gathering hosted their annual Haunted Driveway, where they collect cash non-perishable food items for Harvester’s in order to help fight off hunger.

There were also over 50 motorcyclists that attended. This is the seventh year for the event and it goes from 7 p.m. to 10: 30 p.m., Sunday and Monday on Halloween.

There is no price for admisson, but they do accept tips and donations. 100% percent of the proceeds will go to Harvesters.