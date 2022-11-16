LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa was looking to add nine employees in storm water and street maintenance Wednesday at a hiring fair.

Base pay for those positions ranges from $16.51 to $20.18 an hour. But throughout the winter workers will be getting a little extra.

“All of our employees that are involved in snow get an extra $2 an hour on their base pay from the months of November through March,” Nick Arena, Lenexa Municipal Services Director, said.

“I found this posting just actually last night and never worked for a government job and just kind of read up what they are looking for and a lot of things checked off what I’m looking for,” applicant Brandon Heinrichs said.

A CDL will be needed to drive some of the larger vehicles. But you don’t need the license to be hired. The city will pay workers to complete CDL training, knowing there’s plenty of snow ahead probably for the next few months they’ll be able to assist with.

The city does point out these are year-round jobs. So if the heat is more your thing, there will be plenty of asphalt and paving work in the summer.

