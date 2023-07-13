LENEXA, Kan. —A German drug maker plans to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro and bring dozens of new jobs to the area.

Wednesday MilliporeSigma, the North American arm of Merck KGaA, announced plans to invest $25 million to add roughly 98,000-square-feet to its lab facility in Lenexa, Kansas. When the expansion is complete, Lenexa will be home to MilliporeSigma’s largest dry powder cell culture media facility in North America.

Cell culture media is used in gene therapy and in the manufacturing of vaccines.

The company currently has three dry powder cell culture media manufacturing facilities; the Lenexa site serving North America, a facility in Nantong, China, serving the Asia Pacific region, and a third site located in Irvine, Scotland, serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Darren Verlenden, Head of Process Solutions, said the expansion will increase both local and global production capacity to keep up with current demand.

“As our customers’ needs and technologies evolve, so must we. The new production line represents the company’s vision for our Lenexa site, as it was initially constructed for three manufacturing lines for dry powder cell culture media,” Darren said in a press release. “The new production line is the culmination of multiple years of planning, and now we are able to offer greater flexibility and faster cell culture media manufacturing for our customers.”

The new expansion at the Lenexa facility is expected to bring 60 news jobs to the Kansas City metro.