Lenexa launches interactive map to gain feedback for new comprehensive plan

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa is looking to map out community goals for the next two decades.

On Wednesday, city staff met with roughly a dozen business leaders to discuss a new comprehensive plan for the city. The comprehensive plan is a community document that will help guide city leaders in making decisions about city growth and development over the next 20 years.

Lenexa’s comprehensive plan will address things like housing, transportation, economic growth, community services and future land use.

Scott McCullough, community development director for Lenexa, said the plan serves three main purposes. The plan will allow residents to evaluate and provide feedback on the way the city currently operates; set goals for the city of Lenexa and outline ways the community goals could be achieved going forward.

In August, the city entered into a contract agreement with Houseal-Lavigne for professional services to assist in the development of a new comprehensive plan.

Through that partnership the city is using an interactive mapping tool to allow residents to share their concerns and suggestions for the future development of the city.

“One of the products our consultants Houseal-Lavigne brigns to the table is a map.social product. Which is a way for a citizen, or a business owner, or anyone really to go online, create their own map of issues that they think are important to them. Then we build a series of different maps that everybody can not only review, but comment on different things,”McCullough said.

The interactive map lets users create points on a city map to share comments, post photos and make suggestions about what they would like to see change in that specific section of the community.

Lenexa residents can create an interactive map to highlight suggestions and concerns for the new comprehensive plan.

McCullough said the new comprehensive plan will work in step with Lenexa’s most recent community survey Vision 2040.

“Every 10 years the community completes a vision exercise. It’s not the comprehensive plan, but it informs the comprehensive plan. Our last one was called Vision 2040, and that informed us that the community wants inviting places, healthy corridors, those types of things that are now going to inform this plan process,” McCullough said.

Once the new comprehensive plan is adopted it will cover roughly 10 to 20 years of community growth. McCullough said the plan is a living document that can be updated as the community needs change.

“If a lot of our assumptions change in five or ten years, then we will go back and update it again. We don;t have to wait, there is no set timeline for the life of a plan,” McCullough said.

Throughout the next year, the city will host a series of in-person public hearings, social media engagements and community surveys to allow residents to give feedback on the plan.

You can find more information on the progress of the comprehensive plan and how to submit suggestions on the Lenexa city website.

The process to create a new comprehensive plan expected to wrap up in late 2022.