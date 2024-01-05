LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa man has been arrested after allegedly robbing multiple Johnson County gas stations in mid-December.

Lenexa Police tweeted that the suspect in two armed robberies at QuikTrip locations in Lenexa and Overland Park was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jamario Wiley, first allegedly robbed a QuikTrip in Overland Park on Dec. 17. Prosecutors say he was armed during the robbery.

Wiley then allegedly robbed a QuikTrip near 95th Street and Monrovia on Dec. 18. Again, prosecutors say Wiley was armed with a handgun.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Wiley with two counts of aggravated robbery.

He’s being held in the county jail, and his bond is set at $50,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.