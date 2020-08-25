Lenexa man with autism reported missing, police asking for help

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man with autism who has been reported missing.

Paul Lester was last seen by family on Aug. 24 around 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Rosehill Road in Lenexa, police reported in a post on Facebook. He reportedly does not have access to a car and is likely on foot.

Lester stands 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has a slight beard is wearing jeans and a black T-shirt with a “Menards” logo.

Police reported that Lester has autism and is mostly non-verbal. Therefore, he will likely not respond to attempts at communication.

Officials ask anyone with information on his location to call 911.

