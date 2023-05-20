LENEXA, Kan. — Saturday is International Humanitarian Day, and Heart to Heart International is giving back to thousands of people in need.

“Imagine going the entire day without being able to brush your teeth,” Vice President of Hygiene Kit Programming Brian Sink said.

It’s the harsh reality for millions of people across the world who are living without basic everyday items.

“Hand towels, washcloths, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush,” Sink said. “The things that we take for granted every day.”

The non-profit is working to provide those necessities with the help of hundreds of volunteers; during Saturday’s event, they created nearly 10,000 hygiene kits for people locally and in Ukraine.

“With all the devastation that’s going on, their lack of food, their lack of water,” volunteer Alice Baty said. “It gives them things to feel clean about and to continue their hygiene in such a chaotic world.”

Heart to Heart has distributed more than 138,000 kits in Ukraine, a country still feeling the impacts of war.

Nine-year-old Noah Alber helped pack kits on Saturday because he says everyone deserves to have those basic items to live comfortably.

“Everybody should have something at least,” Alber said. “And they need to wash up, so they don’t get sick or get a disease.”

The non-profit also connects people with food, shelter and medical care resources to help continue their path of rebuilding.