Lenexa officers kicked in hotel door and were met with gunfire, police say

LENEXA, Kan. — New details from a police shooting on Tuesday allege officers were shot at after announcing themselves at a domestic disturbance.

The early-morning incident on May 25 resulted in police shooting and killing a suspect at the Extended Stay America at 8015 Lenexa Drive. The man was later identified as Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Officers responded to the hotel at about 5 a.m. on a physical disturbance call. The dispatcher was recorded, saying, “Front desk clerk can hear a male screaming at a female. The female can be heard screaming in pain.”

The following details were provided by the Lenexa Police Chief Dawn M. Layman, but they were attributed to the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team of Johnson County:

When police arrived, hotel staff gave them an electronic room key. Officers went to the room and could hear the incident still happening. They knocked on the door, announced their presence and asked the occupants to open the door, according to a statement from Lenexa police. No one answered the officers.

Police used the electronic key to open the door, but a physical latch prevented it from opening beyond a couple inches. They then kicked in the door.

Immediately upon the door being forced open, the officers were fired upon from inside the room. All three officers retreated away from the door upon being shot at. Two officers returned fire, and the occupant of the room who had a gun was struck. OISIT via Lenexa Police Chief Dawn M. Layman

Chief Layman said OISIT gave permission to share these “basic facts” because of “the far-reaching effect of this incident.” She said the investigation is still ongoing, and she does not want to “hinder the investigation” by releasing other evidence, like body cameras, at this time.

She also stated that, though some LPD members serve on the OISIT team in Johnson County, no Lenexa officers are working on this investigation.

When the investigation is complete, it will be up to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to review and make the decision on further charges.

