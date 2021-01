KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KCPS have issued a Silver Alert for 90-year-old Alex Bonner.

Bonner left his home near 62nd Street and South Benton on Jan. 7 telling a caretaker he would be attending a funeral in Kansas City. The family used a location ping to place him, but the device has gone dead and his last known location was near southbound I-35 Highway in Lenexa, KS.