LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department will enforce state seatbelt laws in the week leading up to Halloween near elementary and middle schools.

From October 24 to October 28, the department will increase enforcement as part of the Ticket or Treat campaign to enforce and educate drivers on the best practices for safety restraints.

According to a Kansas seatbelt survey from 2019, children are much more likely to have their seatbelts on when the driver is buckled in.

The department will issue citations to vehicles that are stopped and the driver’s or occupants are not wearing seatbelts.

