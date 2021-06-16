Lenexa plans to spend millions to upgrade pool, add other options

LENEXA, Kan. — City Council voted to spend millions of dollars on two public swimming pools.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the council voted to renovate Indian Trails Aquatic Center in Sar-Ko-Par Trail Park. Councilmembers also approved maintaining an aquatics facility at Ad Astra Park near 83rd Street and Maurer Road.

Consultants had recommended the city permanently close Ad Astra Pool.

Ad Astra Pool has a history of structural issues that would be expensive to repair. The city has talked about what to do with the pool for years.

City councilmembers decided on a preliminary plan to upgrade Indian Trails so it can be enjoyed by the community. They also asked for a plan with options for keeping some type of pool in Ad Astra Park, if the current pool would eventually be closed.

“It’s very clear that Lenexans value and strongly support water recreation opportunities,” Logan Wagler, Parks & Recreation Director, said.

New amenities could include a lazy river, a diving well, lap lanes, and other play options according to Logan.

The exact dollar figure Lenexa plans to invest in pools and other outdoor areas will be decided later this year.

The city said Ad Astra Pool and Indian Trails Aquatic Center will remain open during the summer swimming season, as long as there are no major maintenance issues.