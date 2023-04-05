LENEXA, Kan. — Police have arrested more than a dozen people connected to shoplifting in Lenexa, Kansas.

Officials from the Lenexa Police Department say 16 people were arrested between March 28 and April 1 as a result of special operation to stop theft in the shopping areas near 95th St. and Quivira Road.

The 16 individuals are facing charges that include theft, felony theft, possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics. Police also confiscated four firearms and brought three people with outstanding, out of state felony warrants into custody during the operation.

“Despite what some might think, individuals involved in organized retail theft are not just “shoplifters”, but are often responsible for other crimes that affect our community,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page. “Our department will continue to monitor crime patterns in our community and work to combat them through normal patrol and investigative procedures, as well as the use of special operations.”