Lenexa police asking for help in road rage hit-and-run incident

LENEXA, Kan. – Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and-run case.

On October 4, when two drivers got into an argument, things whirled out of control. Lenexa Police officers believe one driver rammed the other driver’s car before he sped away.

Wayne Flynn, 68, said he detected trouble when the driver of a white Jeep tailgated him as he left a carwash location near Quivira Road and College Boulevard. Flynn told police he’d just turned left onto College when the driver followed him into a parking lot at College and Pflumm Road.

Flynn said that’s where the argument boiled over, and the unidentified driver rammed his Chrysler sedan before driving off.

“I felt really violated and kind of insecure and vulnerable that something like this could happen so easily,” Flynn said.

Flynn said at one point, he and the other driver exchanged angry gestures before the guy in the Jeep cut him off and slammed on his brakes. Flynn said the crash left $6,800 in body damage to his car. There are no known security cameras in that parking lot.

Flynn said he has a high insurance deductible, and he can barely pay it and afford his rent.

“Somebody who has such low impulse control as this driver did – it’s not a good thing. This should not have escalated to a violent mishap,” Flynn said on Thursday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Lenexa Police spokesperson Danny Chavez said police want to talk with that driver. If he’s found guilty, he could faces charges of assault, battery and property damage. Lenexa Police Department posted a photo of the Jeep they seek to its social media channels.

“We’re asking anybody who knows that vehicle or owns that vehicle to give us a call. We’d like, at minimum, to hear their side of the story. Maybe there’s more to it. At this point, we’re trying to identify that individual,” Chavez said.

Flynn told police the driver is a white man in his late 40s with a bushy beard and glasses.

If you have information that can help solve this hit-and-run case, please call police in Lenexa at (913) 477-7300.