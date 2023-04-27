LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say burglarized the 420 Friendly Smoke Shop near 87th St. and Quivira Road.

Police say over a two week period the business has been burglarized twice and had vaping products stolen from the store.

We're seeking info about this suspect in a biz burglary investigation. In a 2-week span, this smoke shop near 87th & Quivira has been burglarized twice and had vape-related items stolen. Anyone with info that could assist in ID'ing the suspect, pls call our detective 913-825-8120 pic.twitter.com/GGKKihtk7o — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) April 27, 2023

Video shared by the police department shows a suspect entering the business after breaking a window. The video then shows a suspect grabbing several items from a display and running out of the building through the broken window.

Police have not provided any additional details about the suspect. Anyone with more information on the burglary or who can help identify the suspect in the video is asked to call detectives at 913-825-8120.