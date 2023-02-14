LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects involved in a violent armed robbery earlier this week.

Police said around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, the two suspects entered the Game Stop at W. 97th Street and Quivera Road, near Oak Park Mall, initially posing as customers.

Shortly after, one suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the store employees, according to police. The suspects then proceeded to tie up the two store employees and load up merchandise to steal.

An unsuspecting customer came into the store during the robbery and was also tied up by the suspects.

Police released video and still images of the suspects.

One suspect is described as a slender Black man, wearing a black beanie, gray hoodie, black athletic pants and dark sneakers. He also has a distinct tattoo that covers the back of his right hand.

The other suspect is described as a slender Black man wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts and dark sneakers. Both suspects were wearing facemasks.

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver Hyundai SUV that was missing the rear license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (913) 825-5169.