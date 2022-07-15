LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in an attempt to locate a 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in three days.

Zamiyah McNeil was last seen Tuesday afternoon, July 12, in the area of E. 58th Street and Woodson Road in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 150 lbs.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

