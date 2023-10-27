LENXEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas Police Department is attempting to locate a 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in over a month.

Jose Arita-Arita was last seen by family members on September 25 in the area of 75th Street and Quivira Road on the Lenexa, Shawnee border.

Police said family is concerned about his welfare.

He isn’t associated to any vehicle. He’s described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jose’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.