LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help on information regarding a pickup truck with a trailer that has been involved in multiple thefts in Lenexa and surrounding cities.

Police said the suspects are using the truck and trailer to steal stand-on commercial mowers from lawn companies on job sites during the day while crews are working around the site.

The suspect truck is described as a black Chevrolet Z71.

Police believe the suspects are removing the truck’s license plate when committing the thefts.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the truck or the suspects is asked to call (913) 825-8097.