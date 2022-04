LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

Katelyn Wynn and Alexander Roger, both 16, are believed to have run away together from their homes in Lenexa on Wednesday, according to police.

Wynn is diagnosed with autism and has other medical needs that need attention, police said.

Anyone who has information or locates the teenagers are asked to call 911.