LENEXA, Kan. — Police stopped a suspected car burglar in the thief’s tracks.

The Lenexa Police Department announced it arrested burglars targeting cars in two different areas of the city. The officers made the arrests over the past week.

The department released video showing part of one of the arrests.

Video shows officers following the suspect’s car.

Instead of stopping, the suspect tried to drive away from the officers. That’s when one of the investigators moved behind the car and deployed its Grappler Police Bumper.

Car burglars have been busy lately, but so have our officers! In the last week, we've busted burglars in 2 different locations breaking into cars. In one instance, we used our Grappler Police Bumper to nab a fleeing suspect, seen here. The Grappler has been a great tool for us! pic.twitter.com/cwHPdbu0LW — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) June 15, 2023

Video shows the yellow strap that connects the police car to the back wheel of the suspect’s car. The strap wraps around the car’s wheel and prevents the suspect from getting away from officers.