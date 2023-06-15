LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is continuing to look for a suspect involved in a suspected road rage shooting that left a 59-year-old man dead.

The incident took place on January 12, 2023. Officers responded to the homicide around 5:45 a.m. that happened on southbound Interstate 435 between 95th Street and K-10 Highway.

Police say the victim, 59-year-old Michael O. Bohnsack, was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee when someone shot into his vehicle, causing him to leave the roadway and crash in a ditch.

The gunshot struck Bohnsack, killing him.

Police believe the suspect vehicle to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion or other similar-style body vehicle. Police said they believe the suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-435 from the scene of the shooting.

Based on some initial information from witnesses, it is possible that this shooting was the result of a road rage incident between the victim and suspect, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Lenexa Police Department at (913) 825-8040 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.