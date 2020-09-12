Lenexa Police Department holds use of force workshop for members of the public

LENEXA, Ks. — Every split-second decision made by police can be scrutinized.

That’s why Lenexa’s police department holds its annual citizens workshop, where residents can get a first-hand look at how and why officers use force.

The annual Use of Force Workshop held by Lenexa Police comes at a time when officers across the nation are under fire for use of excessive force, including in the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

This annual gathering is a time of transparency, where the public can learn why police do what they do.

Before citizens gather for the voluntary workshop, they’ve shared time training with police, gaining experience on simulated gun ranges and mock traffic stops, where they learn about the potential heat of each moment police face.

“Sir, I’m going to ask you to get back in the car,” one citizen can be heard shouting to another during a mock drill.

“In just a split-second, officers have to make life or death decisions,” said Officer Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department.

Ocfficer Chavez pointed out that TV news stories and social media posts can’t always tell an entire story of what an arresting officer endures.

“We want an officer to be able to make a decision based on the circumstances and facts in the moment, and not be thinking about ‘am I going to get sued?’ and what the court of public opinion is going to think about this.”

“You can get a little more understanding when you sit in and they say this is how we’re trained and taught. This is how we try to do when we’re out on the streets, to help protect ourselves and our citizens,” Frank Moore, a licensed firearms instructor in attendance, said.

“I don’t think I shot anybody,” Jo Ann Wedbush, a workshop attendee said, recalling her experience in the firearms simulator.

“You don’t want to make the wrong decision. I made the wrong decision. The other person shot and killed somebody else. I just couldn’t make that decision quick enough to shoot someone. It gave me a great appreciation for what officers have to go through.”

Officer Chavez said those simulators really make a difference in this course, and officers understand the use of lethal force is not to be taken lightly, and for citizens, having a gun in their hand, and the pressure in their faces, gives them a stronger understanding.

2020 is the fifth year in a row the Lenexa Police Department has hosted this informative session.

Police had to move the Saturday morning presentation to City Center to accommodate a large crowd during the pandemic.