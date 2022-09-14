LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department says a suspect is dead after a standoff in the parking lot of a business Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the business park area at 79th Street and Barton Street for a reported suspicious vehicle.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the suspect was inside.

The man was asleep in his car with his dog and when police knocked on the window he showed a gun, started the car and reversed into a police vehicle.

After attempts to resolve the situation, police found the man dead inside the vehicle.

