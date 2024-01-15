OLATHE, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department identified a man killed in a weekend shooting on Monday, and the Johnson County district attorney filed charges against the suspected gunman.

Lenexa police say 21-year-old Markese D. Gleghorn was shot and killed Saturday night at about 7 outside a McDonald’s near the intersection of W. 87th Street Parkway and Pflumm Road.

Officers found Gleghorn shot inside a vehicle and attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene. Minutes after police arrived, someone called 911 and said they were involved in the shooting. Police arrested 24-year-old Dmariea Avance a couple miles away at an apartment at W. 88th Street and Lakeview Avenue.

The DA’s office filed three felony charges against Avance including first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and attempted distribution of marijuana.

Avance is being held on a $500,000 bond. His first court date isn’t yet listed in online court records. If you have any information that will help as the investigation continues, call (913) 477-7301.