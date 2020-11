LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are investigating a deadly crash on I-435 near 95th Street.

The crash happened around 5:22 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-435 just before 95th Street.

According to Johnson County MedAct, a vehicle crashed into the median. One person in that vehicle died at the scene.

One lane of traffic on northbound I-435 is blocked.

This story is developing.